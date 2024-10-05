The Best of the Burg – 05/10/2024

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are back for another Friday edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about Mother’s Day, National Teacher Appreciation Day, and also chose their favorite thing to eat in Lynchburg for National Eat What You Want Day.



Mari and Anthony talk with Kyle Simpson from Central Virginia Land Conservancy and Kathryn Yarzebinski from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation about their upcoming Conservation Canoe & Kayak Convoy event at Bald Eagle Island, how the island is going to be used, other projects the Central Virginia Land Conservancy is working on, everything the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation is apart of in the community,



Paul Whitten from Whitten Funeral Home joins the show to talk about CB radios, focusing on celebrating the lives of people’s loved ones, recent examples of celebration of life services they’ve done, being set up to have the entire service on site after their most recent renovation, being able to offer religious based services, are they seeing more cremations, the importance of preplanning, and more.



Finally, Mari and Anthony find out about some of the great events that are going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg Segment.



