The Best of the Burg – 05/12/2023

Tim Saunders from Virginia Career Works joins Mari and Anthony on this sunny edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about Mother’s Day as well as Anthony’s favorite day of the year… National Biscuit Day.



They are joined by Andy Flint and Ron Blackwood from LG Flint to talk about this weekend’s Grand Opening event for the brand new Blackwater Run development, what makes the development special, and the Flour District.



Tim talks about the graduations going on at Liberty University, Sweetbriar College, and CVCC, as well as the Signing Days for the Bedford and Campbell County CTE Programs, how the CTE Programs work, Welding Wars, and more.



They also learned about some fun events going on over the weekend and gave away a great prize!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank