The Best of the Burg – 05/17/2024

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are back for another Friday Edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about several national days from this week including National Buttermilk Biscuit Day, National Mimosa Day, and National Pizza Party Day.



In the Partnering For Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Allison Jordan and Taylor Melvin from IRON Lives to talk about Vision 30’s ThriveFest, what Vision 30 does for the community, some of the activities at ThriveFest, how Vision 30 came about, and more.



Gabriella Smith from Horizon Behavioral Health and local veteran Steve Bozeman join The Best of the Burg to talk about Mental Health Awareness and Service Member Appreciation Months, Steve’s experience with mental health as a veteran, how Horizon has helped veterans, the new suicide hotline in Virginia that you can call or text, running half triathlons and marathons, and more.



Finally, Mari and Anthony also learn about some of the great events that are going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank