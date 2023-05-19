The Best of the Burg – 05/19/2023

Mari and Anthony are back for this beautiful spring day edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about Graduations that have happened around the area.



They are joined by Ashley Beasley from Sweet Indulgence Bakery to talk about their homemade Pop Tarts, their specialties, being at the Forest Farmers Market, and much more.



They also chat with Diana and Jake from Western Ways about being in business for 50 years, what’s popular in western clothing, their Veteran’s Day sale, their Lynchburg Hillcats event with Imagination Library, their 50th Anniversary Day, how has doing business changed over the years, and more.



They also learned about some awesome events going on in and around the Burg and gave away a pretty sweet prize!



