The Best of the Burg – 05/24/2024

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are back for a Memorial Day Weekend edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about speed traps in Lynchburg and also learn about the history of Memorial Day.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mike Lewis and Ula Kauppi from the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra join the show to talk about Mike stepping down as Executive Director and Ula taking the role, extending the current season for the LSO, some highlights for the upcoming 2024-25 season schedule, and more.



Seth Bigham from Pick-N-Save Auto Parts talks with Mari and Anthony about their 50% sale this weekend, what are the high demand parts they’re seeing right now, needing vehicles, weird things people have pulled out of cars, and also gave an update on how his daughters’ softball careers are going.



Mari and Anthony also find out about some events going on in and around the area for Memorial Day in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



