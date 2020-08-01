The Best of the Burg – 05/26/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on a beautiful Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg!

In the Partnering for Good Segment, they talk with Jimmy Davis from Bank of the James and Nat Marshall from Interfaith Outreach about what Interfaith Outreach does, demand for emergency assistance rising over the month, and looking for donations.

They talk with Dave Provost from the Mabry Auto Group and Lynchburg Mazda about the Million Mile Warranty, the brand new Mazda CX-90, and needing used car inventory.

Denise Scruggs from the Beard Center on Aging and Vicki Craig from CVACL promote the upcoming Aging in Place Expo that is happening on June 8th and some of the mini workshops that they will be putting on.

They also learned about some great events going on in the area for Memorial Day and gave away an awesome prize!

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank