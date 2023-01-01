The Best of the Burg – 05/31/2024

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are back for this final Friday in May edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about some of the best burgers in Lynchburg for National Beef Burger Day as well as what Game Show they want to participate in the most.



In the Partnering For Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Angela Lynch from the National D-Day Memorial to talk about the events that they have going on next week for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day including projection light shows, the field chapel service, and opening ceremony, as well as events that will be going on in the town of Bedford. They also talk about the significance of Bedford to D-Day and why the National D-Day Memorial was chosen to be there.



Trish Roth and Kira Rider from HOME Magazine join the show to talk about some of the articles and things you can find inside the new issue of HOME Magazine which you can find on newsstands now.

Finally, Mari and Anthony also learn about some of the great events that are going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.

