The Best of the Burg – 06/02/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this warm first Friday in June for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about some of the National Days that happened this week including Donut Day!



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony talk with Kelli Diaz and Amy Lingenfelter from CASA of Central Virginia about the organization needing more volunteers for the vast wait list of children that they have, Amy’s experience as a CASA volunteer, what age range they take for volunteers, the information sessions, and their upcoming 4th Annual For The Kids Golf Tournament.



Mari and Anthony are also joined by Nelson Garner from Gary’s Garden Center to talk about popular plants for summer time, low maintenance plants that are great for people not so great with plants, what plants are most popular right now, what Nelson is willing to do for his customer, plant myths, their plant of the month, and their collection of houseplants.



They also learned about some awesome events going on in the area over the weekend!



