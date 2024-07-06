The Best of the Burg – 06/07/2024

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are back for this first Friday of June edition of The Best of the Burg.



They’re joined by guest hosts Jeff Taylor and also Jimmy Davis from Bank of the James!



They talk about the 80th Anniversary of D-Day and the ceremony at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.



The gang also talks about Bank of the James’ delivering participating in the delivery for The United Way’s Day of Caring.



Jimmy and Jeff talk about Bank of the James’ partnership with the James River Association and the upcoming Bateau Festival, what Bateau are, how many boats you could see, all the stops that will be made during the Bateau Festival, being the 39th Festival, and all things Bateau!



They also learn about some great events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James