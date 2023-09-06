The Best of the Burg – 06/09/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this beautiful Friday afternoon for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



They learn about some of the national days that happened over the week, including one that Anthony is celebrating the next two days!



They chat with Ryan Woodruff, the Head Swim Coach and Director of Competitive Aquatics at the YMCA of Central Virginia, about the Lynchburg Piranhas Swim Team, how they prepare the swimmers, the success that the swimmers have had, how much of the mental game swimming is, and much more.



They are also joined by Paul Whitten from Whitten Funeral Home about what exactly a Celebration of Life service is, the lengths they go to personalize services for people, video and photo montages, the importance of planning ahead



Mari and Anthony also learned about some fun events going on in and around the Burg!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank