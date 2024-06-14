The Best of the Burg- 06/14/2024

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are back for another Friday edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about some of the national days that happened this week including National Egg Roll Day and also Father’s Day.



Jeff from Cash 4 Homes Virginia joins the show to talk about what the company does, how they help people stay in their homes, helping people who gain houses through inheritance, seeing more people trying to flip houses needing help, giving fair estimates, what happens to the houses after Cash 4 Homes purchases them, and more.



Mari and Anthony also talk with Stephen Vernon from Cenvar Roofing & Solar about their More Than Shelter commercial, the importance of getting second opinions, what sets them apart from other roofing companies, focusing on communication, what you should look for when hiring roofers, working to educate people on the benefits of solar, and more.

They also learn about some great events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.

