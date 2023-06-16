The Best of the Burg – 06/16/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this awesome Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



They are joined by their Guestie Bestie, Jeff Taylor, to talk about the upcoming and special Lynchburg Batteau Festival, how many batteau will be participating this, the history of batteau, the route that the batteau will take, and a fun kick off event.



They speak with Michelle Dowdy from the Blue Ridge Chapter of the American Red Cross about World Blood Donor Day, what their chapter does, how long it takes to donate, how often people can donate, and the blood staying local.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Jeff are joined by Jean Smiley-Mason from Gleaning for the World to talk about what the organization does, the 25th anniversary, entering hurricane season, disaster relief, being able to help after a disaster long term, the importance of donations, the Teddy Bear Brigade, needing volunteers, and much more.



They also learned about some great events that will be going on in the area over the weekend.



