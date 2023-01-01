The Best of the Burg – 06/21/2024

Brian Weigand and Tim Saunders from Virginia Career Works fill in for Mari and Biscuit for this Friday edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about all of the national days that were had this week including National Mascot Day, National Wagyu Day, as well as giving their thoughts on Detroit Style Pizza.



Dawn Fields Wise from the LCS Education Foundation joined the show to talk about her memories of Jane White following her passing earlier this week, the influence that she had all throughout Lynchburg including the restoration of Old City Cemetery and helping bring the Historical Markers to Lynchburg.



Tim and Brian talk about Tim’s work at Virginia Career Works, what the organization does, what they’re doing to help the University of Lynchburg following a round of layoffs, the Rapid Response Program, the job market numbers in Lynchburg, upticks in Trade and CTE programs, and more.



They also learn about some great events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



