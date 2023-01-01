The Best of the Burg – 06/23/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this dreary Friday for another great edition of The Best of the Burg!



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Jimmy Davis and Claire Harvey from Bank of the James and Bill Bodine from Endstation Theatre to talk about what Claire has been doing with nonprofits in her internship, Endstation’s production of “T-Room… The Musical”, some of the characters featured in the show, Lynchburg’s awesome theater scene, and more.



Mari and Anthony also find out about the very tasty national days that happened over the week.



They’re also joined by Micah and Stacey Torrence from TRF Auctions to take us back to the classroom to teach about auctions, how TRF does auctions differently, what is expanded marketing, unique parts of properties that people look for in staging, auctions that they have coming up in the future, and more.



They also learned about some fun events going on in the area of the weekend, and previewed a potential winning weekend!



