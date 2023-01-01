The Best of the Burg – 06/28/2024

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are back for this last Friday in June edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about some of the National Days from the week including National Catfish, Waffle Iron, and Camera Days.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Jimmy Davis from the title sponsor and Amy Bonnett from Camp Kum Ba Yah to talk about the Camp and what they do for the community, their new Bus Turnaround, their new amphitheater, and looking for funding for their camp store, how many kids do they have right now, and how you can get in touch with them.



Topher Melton from Autova joins the show to talk about the recent name change to Autova, their service department, how often you should get an oil change, being able to book an appointment online, are they able to repair anything, and more.



They also learn about some great events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank