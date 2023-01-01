The Best of the Burg – 06/30/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this grey and dreary Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



They speak with Laura Francis Borel from Francis Oil and Propane to talk about being a 3rd generation family business, their showroom and trends that they are seeing, the advantages in using propane, the hot summer deals that they have going on, and more.



Mari and Anthony then learn about the National Days that have happened throughout the week including some tasty treats and cool gadgets.



They’re also joined by Thomas Road Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jonathan Falwell and Creative Director Adam Lancaster to talk about Celebrate America that is happening on Sunday, how long the event has been in development, why it’s one of Jonathan’s favorite events, the Lynchburg Youth Sports League, and much more.



They also found out about some fun events that are going on in and around the area over the weekend.



