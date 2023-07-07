The Best of the Burg – 07/07/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this first Friday of July for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk with Chris Higgins, Park Services Manager with Lynchburg Parks & Rec, about everything they encompass, a close call that a worker had recently, the Blackwater Creek Trail System, pocket parks, all of the parks in the area, the “Hidden Secret” park, the Nature Zone, some other future plans that Parks & Rec are working on, and more.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Laurie Gulluscio from Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg to promote the 8th Annual Shrimpfest, their new location this year, the beach theme, how fresh the shrimp is, how people can get tickets, what exactly the Kiwanis Club does, their playground, and much more.



They also learned about some fun events going on in and around the area over the weekend!



