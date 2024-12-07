The Best of the Burg – 07/12/2024

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are back from their July 4th holiday break for another edition of The Best of the Burg.



They are joined by Bedford County Public Information Officer, Shelley Basinger, to be their Guestie Bestie and talk about National French Fry Day and Mac N Cheese Day.



In the Partnering For Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Chris Howell from the Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg joins the show to promote the upcoming 9th Annual Shrimpfest, what the proceeds go to, what the organization does, the door prizes they will have, and more.



Shelley and Mari then talk about great things happening in Bedford County this summer including a birthday party for a 105 year old woman, the upcoming Disc Golf World Championships at the New London Tech Disc Golf Course and the Ivy Hill Golf Course, a new initiative to help the Bedford County Animal Shelter, her article in HOME Magazine about Pet Friendly Regional Vacation Spots, and more.



The group also learns about some great events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.

