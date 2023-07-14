The Best of the Burg – 07/14/2023

Mari and special guest host Ashley talked about yesterday’s storms, food, fun, and transporation in the Burg this Friday

J Salmon with MoveUp talked all about the new, local rideshare service and all about their request for proposal to connect the community one ride at a time by way of technology

For our “Hot Fun in the Burg” segment we heard from Zane & Ken about Lynchburg’s underground music scene about their upcoming “Night at the Menagerie” event

We also discussed Tarsha Joyner of Mrs. Joy’s appearing on “Crime Scene Kitchen” on FOX

