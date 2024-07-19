The Best of the Burg – 07/19/2024

Mari White is joined by special Guestie Bestie Jimmy Davis from Bank of the James on this edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about some of the National Days from this week including National Ice Cream Day.



Eugene Wingfield and Katrina Rice from the Lynchburg Police Foundation join the show to talk about the Honor Garden going outside of the new Lynchburg Police Headquarters and how there is still time to purchase a brick.



Ken Apiro from Wolfbane Productions talks about their brand new location in downtown Lynchburg as well as some of the future shows they will be putting on.



Finally, Mari and Jimmy learn about some awesome events going on in and around the area in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.