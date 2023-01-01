The Best of the Burg – 07/21/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this sunny Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



They continue their Hot Fun in the Burg series by talking about Ivy Creek Park and the Virginia Commonwealth Games.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Jimmy Davis from Bank of the James and Ashley Graham from HumanKind to talk about their Early Head Start Program, are there plans to continue growing the program, the Ways to Work program, their name change and having services across the state of Virginia, registration coming up for the Turkey Trot, their upcoming Golf Challenge, and more.



They are also joined by Tracey Anstey from Advanced Logic to talk about how they are looking more at Artificial Intelligence and how it is essential to technology, how they help customers to not become victims or statistics, Advanced Logic becoming SAC certified and the importance of it, some of the latest cybersecurity scams, and more.



Finally, they learn about some fun events going on in and around the Lynchburg area over the weekend.



