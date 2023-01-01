The Best of the Burg – 07/26/2024

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are back for another Friday edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about some National Days from over the week including



Robert Day from Five 18 Family Services joins the show to talk about their rebrand from Patrick Henry Family Services, their Vision 30 Campaign, how the community can support what the organization is doing, how the children they work with come into their care, is the need for support for these children growing every day, and more.



Noah Winton and Virginia Scott from Beacon of Hope return to talk about the upcoming FAFSA season, what goes into the application process, how Beacon of Hope helps students with the process, now being crunch time for the upcoming school year, everyone should fill out the forms, what information is needed, and the Stay Close Go Far Scholarship.



Mari and Anthony also learn about some awesome events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank