The Best of the Burg – 08/04/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this beautiful Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



They continue their Hot Fun in the Burg series by talking about the Miller Park Pool, but also memories of going to the pool when they were younger.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Jim Meredith from the Lynchburg Pops Community Band to promote the free concert they have going on this Saturday at Randolph College, some of the songs that they are going to be playing, how unique it is to have a summer concert, how the community makes up the band, and more.



Diana Hobson from Western Ways joins the show to talk about their upcoming Tipper Event for their shop dog who passed away last year, the circumstances of them adopting her, how they came up with the name Tipper, their 50th Anniversary Celebration in September, how the store has changed over the years, trends going on with boots and other western apparel, and more.



Finally, Mari and Anthony learn about some fun events going on over the weekend in and around the area and also talk with Gary Arrington from Hunters for the Hungry.



