The Best of the Burg – 08/11/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this beautiful Friday in August for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about the best places to watch meteor showers as well as their first day of school memories.



They talk with Thomas Road Baptist Church Senior Pastor, Jonathan Falwell, and Chief Creative Officer, Adam Lancaster, about the new Reber-Thomas Dining Center at Liberty University, their life groups, and to preview Beast Feast, and more.



In the Partnering For Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Pastor James Camm from One Community One Voice to talk about their back to school event taking place at the University of Lynchburg on Saturday, offering free eye exams at the event, why this event is so important to him, what One Community One Voice does for the community, their B.I.K.E. Program with Lynchburg City Schools, the importance of finding the light switch for children to keep them engaged, and more.



They also find out about some fun events going on in and around the area over the weekend as well as talking with Leslie Strouse from the Amherst Wolverines.



