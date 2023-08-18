The Best of the Burg – 08/18/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this sunny Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



In this week’s Back to School in the Burg, they talk about moving into college memories.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Jimmy Davis from Bank of the James and new Executive Director of Rush Homes,Tracey Ballagh, to talk about what Rush Homes does and how they came about, how they house people with disabilities or in need, the timeline of their new building being up for lease, their upcoming Parade of Playhouses event, and more.



They are also joined by Andrew Patrick from Take 5 Oil Change to talk about their dazzling quick service and care to customers, helping teach customers about their cars, their drive through services, their experience, military and first responders discounts as well as ride share and student discount, programs for fleet vehicles and Partner Program, supporting local charities, and more.



Finally, they learn about some family fun events that are going on in and around the area over the weekend.



