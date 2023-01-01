The Best of the Burg – 08/25/2023

Mari and Anthony are back for another edition of The Best of the Burg on this very hot August Friday!



In this week’s Back to School in the Burg, Mari and Anthony talk about some of their favorite and least favorite school lunches.



They are joined by Vickie Runk from Runk & Pratt to talk about the renovations they have made to the Bella Vista Hotel, the updates they have made to the suites, her and her daughter being the main designers, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Event that took place in the brand new ballroom, their upcoming Alzheimer’s Walk and Golf Tournament, and more.



They also chat with Seth Bigham from Pick-N-Save Auto Parts about why cars should have AC, their 50% off sale, how YouTube has changed their customer base, needing cars, the oldest car they have ever gotten, his daughters and their athletics, his coaching jobs, and more.



In the Happenin’ in the Burg segment, Mari and Anthony learn about some awesome events going on in and around the area.



