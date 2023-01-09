The Best of the Burg – 09/01/2023

Mari and Anthony are back for this first day of September for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



The continue their Back to School in the Burg segment by going down memory lane and talking about their memories of high school football.



Mari and Anthony talk with Former E.C. Glass student Cedric Richie to talk his Book Signing for “Silent Conversations: Through the Eyes of my Father.”, the journey he has gone on with his son who is nonverbal, why he wrote the book, what his son is like, and some cool things they’ll have at the book signing event.



They are also joined with Scott Stalcup from Heritage High School and four of his students, Calvin Guo, Isabel Kirkwood, Victoria Callahan, and Shayna Lyttle about their performance of “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” at the Academy Center of the Arts this weekend, how they got the opportunity to perform, the songs they will be playing with the band, and more.



In the Happenin’ in the Burg segment, Mari and Anthony are joined by Reid Ebert to break down the Legacy Wealth Management Hilltopper Game of the Week. They also talk with Jordan Wells from Crosspoint Church about an active shooter training event that they have going on over the weekend.



