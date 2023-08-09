The Best of the Burg – 09/08/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this beautiful Friday for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



They continue their Back to School in the Burg series by talking about some of their favorite teachers they had while they were students.



In the Partnering for Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony speak with Carolyn Bowling from Insight of Central Virginia about their group and what they do for blind and visual impaired members of the community, some of the activities they have been involved in, their “Dining in the Dark” event they have coming up this month, and more.



Mari and Anthony are also joined by Al Baughman from Baughman and Associates to talk about ways to get better Homeowner’s Insurance rates, the importance of choosing local instead of a 1-800 number, questions that you should be prepared to answer, seeing insurance histories, and more.



They also learn about some fun events going on in and around the area over the weekend.



