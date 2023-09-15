The Best of the Burg – 09/15/2023

Mari and Anthony are LIVE from the Forest Rotary Club’s 6th Annual Field of Honor!



They speak with President of the Forest Rotary Club, Mike Goetz, about the history of the Field of Honor, honoring Vietnam veterans, their September 11th Memorial Ceremony, projects that the Field of Honors helps to support, and the nightly playing of Taps.



In the Partnering for Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Mark O’Brien from Gleaning for the World to talk about what their organization does, the “Helping Our Neighbors” Program, and the upcoming Gleaning Golf Classic.



Mari and Anthony also talk with Jake Dawson from Legacy Wealth Management about his first experience at the Field of Honor, sponsoring the Hilltopper Game of the Week, what Legacy Wealth Management does, working with all levels of investing, helping people get to retirement, and of course their Christmas lights display.



Finally, Mari and Anthony learn more about the Legacy Wealth Management Hilltopper Game of the Week and sign off from the Field of Honor.



