The Best of the Burg – 09/22/2023

Mari and Anthony are back for another Friday edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk with Kara Thompson from WFXR about the potentially soggy weather that we are going to see in the region over the weekend, the new partnership with WLNI, and what storms get a name and why.



They also talk about what their favorite assignment they were ever given in school was in the Back to School in the Burg segment.



They are joined by Darion Burgess from Motor World to talk about how their company has grown since 2016, perks of buying a high quality used vehicle compared to a new car, the 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program, offering a lifetime powertrain warranty, how they manage having over 200 used cars in their inventory, what the Motor World difference is, and more.



Paul Whitten and his wife Marnie from Whitten Funeral Home drops by to talk about their favorite school assignments, the importance of advanced planning and the uptick of people they’ve seen of people taking advantage of it, cremation becoming more popular, making the process easier on families by being able to do everything in one place, their Holiday Remembrance Service, do they normally perform more funerals in January following the holiday season, Marnie’s upcoming craft fair, and more.



Mari and Anthony also find out about some fun events going on in and around the Lynchburg area in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank