The Best of the Burg – 09/29/2023

Anthony McAvoy is joined by special Guest Host, Rich Roth, on this Friday edition of The Best of the Burg.



They speak with Cecil Kendrick from Achieve of Central Virginia about their rebranding, celebrating 60 years in the community, and their upcoming open house and ribbon cutting event.



Amazing vacations are given away when Kris Shabestar, Becky Tweedy, Kristen O’Niell from Meals on Wheels and Jimmy Davis from Bank of the James join to draw the winners of the Wheels Up competition LIVE on the show!



Rich and Anthony also speak with Teena Anderson from Harmony Day Support about what the organization does, how they help individuals with disabilities, expanding to be able to help more members of the community, what can people do to help, and more



In the Happenin’ in the Burg segment, they hear from Rob Dotson to learn about the upcoming Links to the Future Golf Tournament!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank