The Best of the Burg – 1/14/22

The first weekday edition of Best of the Burg was jam packed!

Introduction to the new show and exciting new features to come

Partnering for Good: Jimmy Davis and Kevin Gill with presenting sponsor Bank of the James talk about bringing banking and community together for good

This week’s news update features the impending snow storm this Sunday and National Bagel Day

Taste of the Burg: Andrew Mather with The Bagel & I brought us some delicious bagels and bagel sandwiches (named after roads in the Burg!) to sample. He even shares a bagel fact or two!

This Weekend in the Burg: Spence White with Cavalier Theatre talks about their production of “Alice in Wonderland” going on tonight and Saturday (moved from Sunday due to the storm

Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – bringing community and banking together for good! For more info visit www.bankofthejames.bank