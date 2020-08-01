The Best of the Burg – 1/21/22

On this edition of Best of the Burg we featured…

Introduction: follow us on Facebook for polls/giveaways, Bitchin’ in the Burg about snow days (featuring the stylings of Rich Roth)

Beer in the Burg: Ryan Maas with Craft Beer Cellar joined us in studio ahead of #NationalBeerCanAppreciationDay on Monday, January 24th! We indulged a bit and also welcomed WLNI’s own “Beer Expert” Brian Weigand to share his expertise

Partnering for Good brought to you by Bank of the James: January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Jaclyn Blackford with Freedom 4/24 in Lynchburg talked about bringing awareness to human trafficking not just locally but on a national level as well as tips for parents on things to watch for

Music in the Burg: we are always looking for local bands and artists to add to our show! Today we feature a few songs from Lynchburg artist Toby Bradner who you can also hear on The Morningline for “Building Our Future” this coming week!

Let us know of a great local band or artist we should feature!

