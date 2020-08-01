The Best of the Burg – 1/28/22

In this week’s edition of The Best of the Burg….

We talked CBD & hemp with Carolyn Keeling of Taproots in honor of National CBD Month – common misconceptions and uses

Mark Sheehan of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia joined us for Partnering For Good presented by Bank of the James. He talked about their upcoming run/walk Big Game 5K!

Jessica Kercher with Simply Vanilla Gourmet Cheesecakes brought us some delicious treats – because we couldn’t choose just one sweet out of all the national days this week!