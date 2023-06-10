The Best of the Burg – 10/06/2023

Mari White is joined by special Guestie Besties Jimmy Davis and Kevin Gill, on this first October edition of The Best of the Burg!

They kicked off the show by learning about some awesome events going on in and around the area over the weekend. They also talked about the importance banking locally as they bring some new locations to the area.

Jim Messier from Arthur’s Jewelry joined the fun to talk about new trends in jewelry… such as PERMANENT jewelry?!, cutting jewelry off customers, and his recent travels

In the final segment, Mari, Jimmy, and Kevin looked forward to some football games happening this weekend in the “Bank of the Games” segment (and Brian Weigand couldn’t help but chime in!)

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank