The Best of the Burg – 10/13/2023

Mari and Anthony are back for this Friday the 13th edition of The Best of the Burg!



They speak with Jerry Glinski and Laci Harvey from Fortress Foundation Solutions about helping deliver “wow” to customers, should you wait to get issues fixed in your basement, how long the process normally takes, answering questions from an average Joe, and more.



They are also joined by Blake Bryant from Puzzled to promote their upcoming Car, Truck & Bike Show, how it has grown every year, being more than just a car show, and some of the 160 prizes they will be giving away.



In the Partnering for Good segment sponsored by Bank of the James, Megan Huffman from SHARE Greater Lynchburg talks with Mari and Anthony about working with nonprofits in the area, the Give Good Campaign, how big Giving Tuesday is, and much more.



They also learn about some fun events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



