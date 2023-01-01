The Best of the Burg – 10/20/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this rainy Friday for another fun edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about Homecoming season including Mari’s trip to Kentucky for her college reunion and Anthony’s Alma Mater’s this weekend.



Micah Torrence from TRF Auctions joins Mari and Brian to talk about auctions that he has going on this month, the Clark County Auction which was the most expensive auction they have had to date, finding the right perspective bidders, what an absolute auction is, and other auctions going on next week.



Eugene Wingfield from the Lynchburg Exchange Club joins the show to talk about the upcoming 62nd Annual Pancake Jamboree, some of the charities that benefit from the event, “celebrity” chefs, and more.



They also learn about some great events that are going on over the weekend in and around the area in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank