The Best of the Burg – 10/27/2023

Mari White is joined by special guest host Megan Lucas from the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance on this edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about LRBA’s recent trip to Ireland, upcoming events and why Lynchburg is such a great place to do business



They are also joined by Pamela Smith from the 15th Annual Festival of Light to talk about the upcoming event, Therese Sharp’s legacy and what to expect when you go to the event



Mari and Megan also find out about some fun events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank