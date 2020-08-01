The Best of the Burg – 10/28/2022

In this week’s edition of the show, we go trick or treating and try to determine the best places in Lynchburg to get candy.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Thomas Merricks, Katie Jennings, and Januwaa Davis talk about Horizon Behavioral Health’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the importance of it.



Paul Whitten from Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services discusses their offerings for celebration of life services as well as his pancake flipping skills for the upcoming Pancake Jamboree.



We also found out about plenty of events going on over the weekend and gave away an awesome prize!



