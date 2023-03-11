The Best of the Burg – 11/03/2023

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are joined by special guest, Tim Saunders, from the Central Region of Virginia Career Works on this edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about the Pancake Jamboree, Mustaches 4 Kids, when is too early to decorate for Christmas, an opportunity for high school students with Virginia Career Works.



They also check in with Kelli Diaz from CASA to talk about their Superhero Run and Eugene Wingfield from The Exchange Club of Lynchburg about the Pancake Jamboree.



They also learn about some great events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank