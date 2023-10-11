The Best of the Burg – 11/10/2023

Mari White and Anthony McAvoy are back for this rainy Friday edition of The Best of the Burg.



They talk about some of their favorite holiday traditions in their families and in Lynchburg.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Jimmy Davis from Bank of the James, Megan Huffman from SHARE Greater Lynchburg, and Derrick Parham from the Boys & Girls Club of Lynchburg to talk about Give Good Lynchburg going on this month, working with children in the area, the goal of The Boys & Girls Club, why he is a Give Good Ambassador, and more.



They also sit down with Roger Keeling from Fleming Mountain Grill to talk about winning Best of Lynchburg in 10 different categories, starting live music, Sunday Brunch, the new private dining room, the Fried Chicken window, and more.



They also find out about some fun events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment!



