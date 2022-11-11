The Best of the Burg – 11/11/2022

In this week’s edition of the show, we talk about Veteran’s Day as well as working up a sweat and exercising.



We chatted with Jamie Sligh from Sligh’s Feed and Seed about their upcoming Open House, as well as their Concord location.



We also try to find our inner zen with Lee Rooney from Prana Yoga & Fitness about yoga, exercise, and living healthy.



In the Partnering For Good Segment, we went over some events going on in the area for Veteran’s Day.



Fun prizes were given away and plenty of laughs were shared!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! Visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank