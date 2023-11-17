The Best of the Burg – 11/17/2023

Mari White gets the week off so Anthony McAvoy is back on this Friday edition on The Best of the Burg!



He is joined by Lynchburg legend, Jeff Taylor, to talk about him being on a Netflix Documentary and the Holiday season in Lynchburg.



They are joined by Chris Boswell and Lanny Duncan from M4K Lynchburg to talk about the growing season, the 10th anniversary, events they have going on, donating to Biscuit, and more.



Vickie Runk joins to talk about Entwined Events, the different venues that they have, bundling everything to take the stress off you, travel planning, all events being custom and not the same as others, other events that put on other than weddings and more.



Anthony also gives out information on some fun events going on in and around the area in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



