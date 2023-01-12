The Best of the Burg – 12/01/2023

Mari and Anthony are back on this first Friday in December for another edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about Christmas Parades and their opinions on Christmas Music.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Jimmy Davis from Bank of the James and Shawne Farmer from Interfaith Outreach to talk about Jimmy participating in Mustaches 4 Kids, Interfaith Outreach’s raffle drawing for the Cowboys and Commanders game, how they help people, their downtown historic church open house event coming up, and more.



Buck Walker from Thompson Brooks Insurance drops by to talk about Open Enrollment season for insurance, Piedmont Community Health Plan’s change, the importance of being a community company, and more.



Mari and Anthony also learn about all of the fun events going on in this week’s super sized Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



