The Best of the Burg – 12/02/2022

In this week’s edition of the show we talk about the best gifts we ever received for Christmas!



We boot scootin’ boogied with Diana Hobson from Western Ways and talked about their one stop shop in the Christmas season.



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James we talked with Jean Smiley-Mason from Gleaning for the World about what they do and end of year giving.



Fun prizes were given away and we learned about all of the Christmas parades going on over the weekend!



