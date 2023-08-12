The Best of the Burg – 12/08/2023

Mari and Anthony are back for another Winter Friday edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about Christmas Shopping and whether or not they have even started yet.



Kevin Smith from Oliver’s on Rivermont joins Mari and Anthony to talk about the great location they have, where the name came from, smashburgers, their dinner and brunch menus, and more.



Phil Miller, Gaege Gobezie, and Greg Reid from Maranatha Farms come on the show to talk about holiday bundles they have available, being able to offer delivery to customers, their new types of bacon, now offering American Wagyu, being great Christmas gifts, farm tours, and more.



Finally, Mari and Anthony find out about some great holiday events going on in and around the area over the weekend in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



