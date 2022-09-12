The Best of the Burg – 12/09/2022

In this week’s edition of the show, we talked about some of our favorite memories of Santa Clause.



In the Partnering for Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, we talked with the man himself Jimmy Davis and Ansley Bean from The Daily Bread about the new things they have going on and their biggest needs.



We also chatted with Cathy Dalton from the Lynchburg Museum about an awesome toy display that they have going on for Christmas



We also found out about some great events happening in the area and gave away a great prize!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! Visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank