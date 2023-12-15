The Best of the Burg – 12/15/2023

Mari and Anthony are joined by special guest host, Megan Lucas, from the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance on this week’s edition of The Best of the Burg!



They talk about the big announcement made by Framatome yesterday, going to the Fiesta Bowl, expansions in the area in 2023, state of the workforce, what’s coming up in 2024, and more.



Mari and Anthony also talk with Dr. Jeff and Dr. Cindy Tanzar from Genesis Health Solutions about weight loss in the holiday season, safe and effective weight loss and what sets them apart, not being exercised focused, helping people’s quality of life, non-invasive contouring, and more.



They also learn about a jam packed weekend full of events going on in and around the area in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment.



