The Best of the Burg – 12/16/2022

In this week’s edition of the show, we rate some of the best Christmas lights and displays in the area!



We were joined by Josh Stamm from Legacy Wealth Management to talk about their amazing Legacy Light Display!



In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, we met back up Jimmy Davis from Bank of the James and Libby Gatzke from Commerce Street Theater to promote their upcoming show “Tis the Season”, a 2022 season recap, and what’s going on in 2023.



We also learned about some Christmas-y events going on and gave away an awesome prize!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! Visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank