The Best of the Burg – 12/22/2023

Mari and Anthony are back for the final edition of The Best of the Burg in 2023!



They talk about what they are doing for Christmas as well as answer some trivia about the holiday!



They are joined by Santa Claus (AKA Jeff Taylor) to talk about the busy holiday season, what food him and his reindeer want, and much more.



They are also joined by Senior Pastor, Jonathan Falwell, Executive Pastor of Administration, Jason Schonfelder, and Chief Creative Officer, Adam Lancaster, from Thomas Road Baptist Church to talk about their Christmas Eve services, the music that you can expect to hear, their special candlelight segment, their New Year’s Eve service, and of course Liberty playing in the Fiesta Bowl.



Finally, Mari and Anthony learn about all of the places that you can go and see Christmas light displays on Christmas Eve in the Happenin’ in the Burg segment!



The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good! visit online at www.bankofthejames.bank